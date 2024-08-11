Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $38.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TRUP. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.17.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $38.30. 1,252,686 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,693. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $38.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.23.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,200 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $36,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steve Weinrauch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,640,547.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,673,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,433,000 after acquiring an additional 32,485 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Trupanion by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,453,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,862,000 after acquiring an additional 630,155 shares during the last quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. 8 Knots Management LLC now owns 1,297,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,824,000 after acquiring an additional 603,775 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $31,398,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,088 shares during the last quarter.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

