Truist Financial Trims Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Target Price to $16.00

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MODG. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.77.

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. 3,707,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 1.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at $11,688,254.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 327.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6,063.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the second quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

