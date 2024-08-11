Truist Financial Trims Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price to $130.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a sector perform rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $149.92.

Qualys Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,919. Qualys has a 52-week low of $121.64 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.31.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 46.72%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $193,169.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,627.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total transaction of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,052.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,715 shares of company stock worth $4,142,951 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $18,844,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Qualys by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $3,731,000. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $863,000. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

