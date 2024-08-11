Truist Financial Cuts Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Price Target to $7.00

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Holley from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Holley from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holley currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NYSE HLLY traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.97. The company had a trading volume of 937,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. Holley has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $354.35 million, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Holley had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $169.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Holley will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew E. Rubel purchased 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.39 per share, with a total value of $49,131.27. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 169,979 shares in the company, valued at $576,228.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 129.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,590,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,997 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 1,717.0% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 616,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 582,283 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Holley by 52.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 334,940 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Holley by 37.6% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,123,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 306,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Holley in the first quarter worth approximately $937,000. 39.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Holley Inc operates as designer, manufacturer, and marketer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's performance automotive products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products; and exhaust products, as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

