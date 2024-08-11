Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Raised to Strong-Buy at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Traeger currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.30.

Shares of Traeger stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Traeger has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Traeger will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus purchased 165,000 shares of Traeger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.17 per share, with a total value of $358,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 7,428,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,120,684.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Traeger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,499,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,744,000 after buying an additional 304,660 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 1,165,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 805,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Traeger by 56.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Traeger by 19.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Traeger during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

