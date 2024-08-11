Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.89% from the stock’s previous close.

MODG has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $17.50 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Down 6.3 %

Shares of MODG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.21. 3,707,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,942. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.03 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.82. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.77.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $115,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 760,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,688,254.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 21,498 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 4th quarter worth $1,020,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.