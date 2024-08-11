TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) PT Raised to $135.00

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $115.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TKO. TD Cowen upgraded TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TKO Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on TKO Group from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TKO Group from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TKO Group from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.71.

Get TKO Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO

TKO Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $117.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,288,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.50. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $120.08. The company has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $851.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.54 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 178.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TKO Group will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TKO Group news, Director Nick Khan sold 22,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $2,394,792.29. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,218,499.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 53.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,121 shares in the last quarter. XN LP grew its stake in TKO Group by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. XN LP now owns 1,983,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,381,000 after acquiring an additional 996,161 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of TKO Group by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,320,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,640,000 after purchasing an additional 961,880 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,189,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after acquiring an additional 812,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in TKO Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,065,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,004,000 after purchasing an additional 557,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.