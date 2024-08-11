The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $34.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $30.41 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.98% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.98%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 652.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

