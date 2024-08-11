The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price target on The GEO Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

The GEO Group stock opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. The GEO Group has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The GEO Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $607.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $72,186.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Michael Kernan sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total transaction of $72,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,936 shares in the company, valued at $326,008.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shayn P. March sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $43,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,143,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The GEO Group by 352.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 78,225 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 100.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 140,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 70,795 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 1,803.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 312,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 296,090 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in The GEO Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

