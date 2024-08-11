TG Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Agrawal now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. TG Therapeutics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $73.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 357.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TGTX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of TG Therapeutics stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.61 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell mediated diseases in the United States and internationally. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

