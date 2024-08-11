Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) SVP Sells $1,165,350.00 in Stock

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) SVP Preston Hopson III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.07, for a total transaction of $1,165,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,497.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $226.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.21. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.35 and a 1 year high of $234.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech’s stock is scheduled to split on Monday, September 9th. The 5-1 split was announced on Wednesday, July 31st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, September 6th.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

Tetra Tech ( NASDAQ:TTEK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 23.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tetra Tech

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the second quarter worth about $2,241,000. Menard Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 570.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 18,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 10.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 434,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,888,000 after buying an additional 40,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,826,000 after buying an additional 10,277 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $234.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.80.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

