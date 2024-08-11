Tenset (10SET) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $360,392.21

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar. One Tenset token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Tenset has a market capitalization of $41.06 million and approximately $360,392.21 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tenset Profile

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 156,384,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,299,907 tokens. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tenset’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/company/tenset. Tenset’s official website is tenset.io.

Tenset Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tenset using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

