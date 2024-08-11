Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $4.05. 198,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,442. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $61.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.25.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($3.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.72). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

