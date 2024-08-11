Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Teekay Tankers has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teekay Tankers to earn $10.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.
Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.0 %
Teekay Tankers stock opened at $55.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of -0.28. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $74.20.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNK. StockNews.com raised shares of Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Teekay Tankers in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.
Teekay Tankers Company Profile
Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.
