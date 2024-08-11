TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 86.43% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TechTarget from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on TechTarget from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on TechTarget from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechTarget
TechTarget Price Performance
TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). TechTarget had a negative net margin of 3.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $51.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 22,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in TechTarget by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,516 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in TechTarget by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TechTarget by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About TechTarget
TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TechTarget
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.