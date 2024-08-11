TD Cowen Increases Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target to $36.00

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Cowen from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on G. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Genpact from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Genpact from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.75.

NYSE:G traded up $5.10 on Friday, hitting $37.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,566,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,897. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. Genpact has a 52 week low of $29.41 and a 52 week high of $38.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Genpact by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 28,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

