Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%.

Tango Therapeutics Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $8.50. 475,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,319. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market capitalization of $908.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average of $9.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,872,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,503,766.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 110,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $982,183.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 203,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,643.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $1,964,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,872,074 shares in the company, valued at $175,503,766.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,255,642 shares of company stock valued at $11,998,605. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TNGX. Barclays cut their target price on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

See Also

