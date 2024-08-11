Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $52.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.08.

Several research firms have commented on TNDM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $37.50 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.71.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dick Allen sold 5,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,785.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,556,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $90,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,534 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,031,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $71,949,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $36,288,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 954,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,801,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

