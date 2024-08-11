Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SYNA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.78.

NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.71. 703,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,247. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.86 and a 200 day moving average of $94.19. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $67.83 and a 12 month high of $121.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1,255.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 394,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 365,282 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synaptics by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,065,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Synaptics by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 390,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,520,000 after purchasing an additional 100,150 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

