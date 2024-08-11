Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

SG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sweetgreen from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Shares of Sweetgreen stock traded up $8.76 on Friday, reaching $35.01. 15,864,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,687,511. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.65 and a beta of 2.30. Sweetgreen has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a negative return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sweetgreen will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,050,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 150,000 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $4,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,050,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,889 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $121,920.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,518 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock worth $13,738,038 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sweetgreen

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sweetgreen by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

