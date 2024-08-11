Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
Shares of NYSE SUP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 84,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,286. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.
Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.
Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.
