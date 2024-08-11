Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Superior Industries International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SUP traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.84. 84,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,286. Superior Industries International has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 3.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.38.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $319.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.15 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Industries International

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 4,380,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 171,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Industries International in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Superior Industries International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 789,946 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 11,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

