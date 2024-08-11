Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.900 EPS.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance
NYSE SHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 3,295,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.
Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors
About Sunstone Hotel Investors
Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunstone Hotel Investors
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.