Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16), Zacks reports. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sunstone Hotel Investors updated its FY24 guidance to $0.85-$0.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.850-0.900 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

NYSE SHO traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.67. 3,295,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,013. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.17 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.59.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SHO. StockNews.com downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wolfe Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Compass Point raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

