Summit Materials’ (SUM) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SUM. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Summit Materials from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Summit Materials from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Summit Materials Stock Performance

SUM stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 566,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,224. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,437,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Summit Materials

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Summit Materials by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

