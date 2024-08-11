Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Director Ronda E. Stryker Sells 190,000 Shares

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of SYK opened at $327.83 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rogco LP purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $374.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

