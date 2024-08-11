StockNews.com Upgrades Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) to Strong-Buy

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ATLC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.25.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $30.47. 7,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.88. Atlanticus has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $39.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.81.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $290.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.78 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $31,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,788,462.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATLC. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Atlanticus by 9.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanticus by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atlanticus by 5.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

