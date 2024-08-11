StockNews.com Lowers CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CNB Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get CNB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CNB Financial

CNB Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CCNE traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $22.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,956. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.32 and its 200 day moving average is $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $468.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.70. CNB Financial has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $89.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.30%. As a group, analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNB Financial

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNB Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,122,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CNB Financial by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNB Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 871,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CNB Financial by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 600,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,554,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.