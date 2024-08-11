StockNews.com Lowers Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on BW. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of BW stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. 3,114,098 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,452,113. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.72. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $5.69.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $207.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.70 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 352,607 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 196,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 746,421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 402,350 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

