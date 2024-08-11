Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives $74.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Trading of Stericycle

SRCL opened at $58.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Stericycle has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $59.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of -267.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCL. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,010,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,298,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,263,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,760,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.