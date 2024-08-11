Stephens Lowers Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $280.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stephens from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $274.73.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,821. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $278.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $252.18 and a 200-day moving average of $256.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total transaction of $1,802,150.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 6,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.64, for a total value of $1,802,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares in the company, valued at $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,610 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,150 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,005,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,368,273,000 after acquiring an additional 755,991 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,494,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,226,627,000 after buying an additional 83,601 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $388,027,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 3.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,332,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $331,404,000 after acquiring an additional 43,294 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

