Stephen J. Girsky Sells 4,636 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Stock

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen J. Girsky sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $35,929.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,910.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nikola Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NKLA opened at $8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Nikola Co. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $65.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.22.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.78) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $31.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.21) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Nikola during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nikola during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nikola by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 419,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Nikola by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC increased its stake in Nikola by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 68,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NKLA. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Nikola in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Nikola in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

