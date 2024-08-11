Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Hold Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $16.44 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $27.30.

STLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a market perform rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Nomura Securities raised Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.34.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $15.31 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a PE ratio of 3.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.07.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis purchased 2,982,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.35 per share, with a total value of $9,989,998.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $832,785,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Stellantis by 329.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,609,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Stellantis by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $128,254,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,339,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

