Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) PT Raised to $20.50

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

NYSE STWD traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.53. 1,214,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,095. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.23 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 17.05%. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

