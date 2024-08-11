Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Shares Purchased by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $340,373,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,771,332 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $827,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper during the 4th quarter worth about $71,802,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 54.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,541,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,190,000 after buying an additional 544,312 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,163,000. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Performance

SCCO traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $99.17. The company had a trading volume of 703,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,170. The stock has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.81. Southern Copper Co. has a 1-year low of $68.93 and a 1-year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is presently 92.07%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

