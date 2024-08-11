Sound Income Strategies LLC Takes Position in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILA. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Sila Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $923,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Sila Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SILA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.96. 449,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,863. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1333 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc is a public, non-traded real estate investment trust headquartered in Tampa, Florida, that invests in high-quality healthcare properties and data centers leased to tenants capitalizing on critical and structural economic growth drivers. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 153 real estate properties, consisting of 29 data centers and 124 healthcare properties located in 70 markets across the United States.

