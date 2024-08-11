Sound Income Strategies LLC Sells 1,058,526 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058,526 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GMRE. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.8% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 27,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 74,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 77,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMRE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.05. 188,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,401. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.57 million, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $11.59.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $34.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 3.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is presently 365.22%.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

