Sound Income Strategies LLC Has $523,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sound Income Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $16,553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,051,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $166.65. 3,650,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,355,480. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $173.08. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

