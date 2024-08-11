Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 7,210 California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,013,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,079,000 after acquiring an additional 872,865 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,614,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,198,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,609,000 after purchasing an additional 232,344 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,957,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 782.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 184,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 163,160 shares in the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on California Water Service Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $82,815.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $82,815.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,241.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $29,365.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,157.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,319 shares of company stock worth $171,150. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CWT traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,244. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $244.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.25 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

