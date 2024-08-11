Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 365 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.21. 3,066,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,555,690. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $139.48 and a one year high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $175.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

