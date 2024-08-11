Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 246 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 3,814,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,408,644. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.23 and a 52-week high of $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $180.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

