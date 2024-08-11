Sound Income Strategies LLC Acquires 142 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.66. The stock had a trading volume of 379,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,709. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

