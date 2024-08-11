Sonendo (NYSE:SONX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Sonendo (NYSE:SONX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Sonendo had a negative return on equity of 150.01% and a negative net margin of 130.16%. Sonendo updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Sonendo Price Performance

SONX stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,117,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,928. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Sonendo has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

About Sonendo

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment, a technology platform designed for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

