SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SEDG. Mizuho reduced their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lowered shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Shares of SEDG stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,013,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727,371. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.84. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $186.79.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.19). SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post -7.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 95.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

