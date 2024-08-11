SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. SmartRent’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SMRT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $1.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,939,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,578. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.53. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.60 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SmartRent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

