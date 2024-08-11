SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $48.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 13.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE SMRT traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.42. 2,939,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,578. SmartRent has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $286.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.98.

SMRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Colliers Securities downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $3.25 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, SmartRent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.64.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

