Skyline Champion’s (SKY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Skyline Champion’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.27. The stock had a trading volume of 384,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,014. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.58. Skyline Champion has a 1 year low of $52.12 and a 1 year high of $86.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.57.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $627.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.39 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Skyline Champion will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,512,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $704,145.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy Mark Larson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $251,930.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,512,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at $34,476,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 46.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 669,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,385,000 after acquiring an additional 211,099 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth about $11,383,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,691,000 after purchasing an additional 136,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,398,000.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

