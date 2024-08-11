Sitrin Capital Management LLC Buys 456 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for about 2.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 515.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,883,000 after acquiring an additional 131,616 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 68,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,419 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 955.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $181.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.1 %

DHI traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,833,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,080. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.83 and its 200-day moving average is $150.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.