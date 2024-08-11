Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Silgan in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Silgan from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Silgan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Silgan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE SLGN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.96. The stock had a trading volume of 391,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,992. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.73. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.84.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In other Silgan news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stacey J. Mcgrath sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total value of $78,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,714.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Silgan by 10,540.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Silgan by 256.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Silgan by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Silgan by 2,838.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

