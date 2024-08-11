Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
TP ICAP Group Stock Down 2.4 %
TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.
About TP ICAP Group
TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.
