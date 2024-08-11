Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of TP ICAP Group (LON:TCAP – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of TP ICAP Group from GBX 256 ($3.27) to GBX 326 ($4.17) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get TP ICAP Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on TCAP

TP ICAP Group Stock Down 2.4 %

TP ICAP Group Cuts Dividend

TCAP opened at GBX 225.50 ($2.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,505.56, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 206.97. TP ICAP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 153 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.10).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 4.80 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. TP ICAP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16,666.67%.

About TP ICAP Group

(Get Free Report)

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TP ICAP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TP ICAP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.