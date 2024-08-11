Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHOP. CIBC cut their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Shopify from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.24.

SHOP stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $69.30. 10,931,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,422,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -407.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Shopify by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Shopify by 197.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 3.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

