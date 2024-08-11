Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FOUR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Wedbush began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $85.44.

Shares of NYSE FOUR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.38. 2,152,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,399,208. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.08. Shift4 Payments has a 12 month low of $42.91 and a 12 month high of $92.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 25.21%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.09 per share, with a total value of $5,764,104.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,101,863.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jared Isaacman bought 85,916 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,764,104.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 582,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101,863.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $72,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $682,696.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 7,637.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 18,236 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

